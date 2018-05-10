Giant Dog Casually Strolls Across Weatherman's Forecast

This is a video of a large Landseer Newfoundland named Bella casually strolling across WMUR Channel 9 meteorologist Josh Judge's morning forecast, presumably because somebody participating in bring your dog to work day forgot they'd brought their dog to work. Josh plays it off with the confidence and composure you'd expect from a true professional, and even manages to work a 'dog days of summer' pun into his forecast. Obviously, he deserves a raise and a monogrammed umbrella for his commitment to forecasting excellence.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to K Diddie, who agrees there should be way more dogs at everyone's work.