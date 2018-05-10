Giant Dog Casually Strolls Across Weatherman's Forecast

May 10, 2018

dog-during-weather-forecast.jpg

This is a video of a large Landseer Newfoundland named Bella casually strolling across WMUR Channel 9 meteorologist Josh Judge's morning forecast, presumably because somebody participating in bring your dog to work day forgot they'd brought their dog to work. Josh plays it off with the confidence and composure you'd expect from a true professional, and even manages to work a 'dog days of summer' pun into his forecast. Obviously, he deserves a raise and a monogrammed umbrella for his commitment to forecasting excellence.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to K Diddie, who agrees there should be way more dogs at everyone's work.

Long Long Man: An Innuendo Packed Japanese Gummy Candy Commercial

Previous Story

A Video Demonstration Of Google's New AI Assistant That Can Convincingly Call And Make Appointments For You

Next Story
  • asdfadfs

    what kind of dog?

  • Geekologie

    This is a video of a large Landseer Newfoundland named Bella

  • GeneralDisorder

    A fluffy one.

  • Ollie Williams

    "It's not the dog days of summer yet."

    Ugh.

  • GeneralDisorder

    It was a groaner but man, I'm impressed by how smooth his recovery was.

  • Mr. Roboto

    I actually thought that was about as good a recovery as you could hope for, given the situation.

  • Guesticle

    better recovery is to just ignore the dog and finish his broadcast.
    either that or stop and pet the dog ;)

  • GeneralDisorder

    I would have probably laughed a lot harder if he had completely ignored the dog. I also laughed really hard about the Selective Attention Test video where the guy in the gorilla suit walks through a staged basketball game where you're told to count the passes. I got the right answer and laughed because of the absurdity of the guy in a gorilla suit casually strolling through.

  • Jenness

    Me too, I gave the guy kudos for that because i would have been all " A PUPPY!!" and ran after it to pet it forgetting what I was doing.

  • Eric Ord

    First

    Weatherman is GW

    Dog is me

    Weather report is appropriate site content

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: are you here to deliver the 10 day forecast or what?, dog, dogs will dog, having a great time, i was just thinking the other day there should be way more animals here at work, local news, oh hell no what's up dog?, pets, smooth as silk, video, weather, working
Previous Post
Next Post