Gameplay Footage Of FightCrab, A Crab Vs Crab Fighting Game

May 23, 2018

This is some alpha gameplay footage of Kani no Kenka (aka FightCrab, not to be confused with Fight Club, which we shouldn't even be talking about) from Japanese game developer Nussoft. The game will feature crab versus crab battles in a variety of locations with a bunch of different weapons including swords, a morningstar flail, electricity, and good old fashioned claws. It doesn't look like a particularly fun game, but it does look like a particularly unusual game. Will I still play it to settle drunk arguments with friends? Probably. "How do you settle an argument with a video game?" Whoever wins the match was right. Unless I lose, in which case I demand a rematch for ultimate rightness. If I lose that I break my beer bottle and attack physically. I've never been wrong yet.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Richard K, who wants to know what the bonus stage looks like. Hopefully trying to make it off a table at a seafood restaurant.

  • Doog

    What will they think of next? I can't wait to find out

  • Mark

    I want a fork and butter knife option!

  • Jenness

    You and me both. They need to have avatars of people with bibs and crab claw breakers in their hands ready to eat the losing opponent during a final boss stage.

  • Fartbutt

    Crab swordfighting. Now that's the kinda shit I like! And FightCrab...? Really???? Like.... REALLY? Genius

  • TheQiwiMan

    This is not the game that anybody wants.

    But it's the game that we all need.

  • Eric Ord

    *I* want it!

