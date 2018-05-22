Full Service Wash: Soap Suds Coming Through A/C Vents In Automatic Carwash

May 22, 2018

soap-through-car-ac-vents.jpg

This is a video of soap suds coming through the air conditioning vents of a vehicle while taking a trip through an automatic car wash. Does that inspire the woman driving to turn the A/C off? NOPE, it only inspires her to film it. I can respect that. People who don't believe in the five second rule? They can't be respected or trusted.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to hairless, who agrees the best automatic car washes are the ones that use that psychedelic rainbow soap.

