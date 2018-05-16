Front-Runner In Track Race Gets Taken Out By Safety Pole Vault Bar

This is a video of the finish of one of the qualifying heats for the men's 800-meter race at the 2017 Irish Universities Athletics Association (IUAA) Indoor Championships when a pole vaulter misses his vault, knocks the break-away crossbar (more like a cross-string) down, and perfectly Spider-Mans the race leader's legs with it. You know, I'm just going to go ahead and say what everyone is thinking: that was intentional.

Keep going for the full video. Also, if you care -- the unfortunate runner was advanced to the finals along with the dude who passed him and finished first. No word what happened there, but my guess is he got his leg broken with a shot put.

