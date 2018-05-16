Front-Runner In Track Race Gets Taken Out By Safety Pole Vault Bar

May 16, 2018

This is a video of the finish of one of the qualifying heats for the men's 800-meter race at the 2017 Irish Universities Athletics Association (IUAA) Indoor Championships when a pole vaulter misses his vault, knocks the break-away crossbar (more like a cross-string) down, and perfectly Spider-Mans the race leader's legs with it. You know, I'm just going to go ahead and say what everyone is thinking: that was intentional.

Keep going for the full video. Also, if you care -- the unfortunate runner was advanced to the finals along with the dude who passed him and finished first. No word what happened there, but my guess is he got his leg broken with a shot put.

Thanks to Carlos R, who agrees it must have taken a lot of practice to get this act of sabotage just right.

  • Doog

    I'm calling b.s. on this who "Spider-Man got him" narrative. That kid is Spider-Man and just accidentally webbed himself. Open your eyes people

  • Narcotic

    That was Mario-Kart style victory

  • Doog

    Totally, that guy got Blue-Shelled. I've seen it happen plenty of times, hell I've had it happen to me more times than I care to admit, but you have to continue. Maybe you lead the entire race, maybe you just got into first place, either way that Blue Shell will find you and ruin your race.

  • Tigerh8r

    Kinda looks like he was about to get smoked ... I'm guessing the pole vaulter was his roomate.

  • Javier Arreola

    There's nothing in the rulebook that says a pole vaulter can't throw a break-away crossbar to a runner

  • Doog

    Are you sure? Check again.

  • adsffda

    this is sad like that korean fencer at the olympics :(

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Yeah, how are you supposed to make a living building fences when there's already a whole militarized boarder keeping everyone's pets in?

  • Bling Nye

    I bought these running shoes from a drug dealer... I don't know what they're laced with, but I've been trippin' all day.

  • TheQiwiMan

    "Like Spid'rman TREW sum-hin at 'im!" LOL

    Irish accents are my fav.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    "Irish accidents are my fav." = What your dad said when you were conceived.

  • Munihausen

    Hate it when that happens, eh.

