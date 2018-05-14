First Person Footage Of A Guy Using A Paint Flamethrower During Paintball Match
This is the first-person footage of paintballer Craig Palmer using a paint flamethrower during a 2,000 person (good lord) match at the Sniperz Den paintball center in Saint Paul, Oregon. Are paintthrowers even allowed? I have no clue -- do I look like a man who's into competitive shooting sports? No, I prefer doing battle UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL. "Sword fighting?" Rock, paper, scissors.
Keep going for the video while I speculate if the range of paintthrowers is regulated for fair play. Feel free to chime in.
Thanks to Damien, who won a round of paintball wielding nothing but a paintknife, apparently because he's as good as I am at Counter-Strike.
