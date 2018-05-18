Finally, A Sequin Pillow That You Can Rub To Reveal Nicolas Cage's Creepy Face

This is the Nicolas Cage face sequin pillowcase ($21, or $28 with a pillow filling) available from Etsy seller Memeskins. When the sequins all lay in one direction, it looks like an ordinary sequin pillow, but when they're rubbed in the other direction, BAM -- an instant National Treasure. It's kinda creepy that the rest of his face is missing though, he's just eyes and a nose and a mouth. "You'd still make out with it." Oh that was never a question.

Thanks to Lydia, who informed me she wants one of The Rock, and who doesn't?