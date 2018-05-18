Finally, A Sequin Pillow That You Can Rub To Reveal Nicolas Cage's Creepy Face

May 18, 2018

nicolas-cage-sequin-pillow.gif

This is the Nicolas Cage face sequin pillowcase ($21, or $28 with a pillow filling) available from Etsy seller Memeskins. When the sequins all lay in one direction, it looks like an ordinary sequin pillow, but when they're rubbed in the other direction, BAM -- an instant National Treasure. It's kinda creepy that the rest of his face is missing though, he's just eyes and a nose and a mouth. "You'd still make out with it." Oh that was never a question.

Thanks to Lydia, who informed me she wants one of The Rock, and who doesn't?

  • Meh

    Terrible, i for one hate that dude's face.

  • Jenness

    I can think of so many better faces that I'd rather rub into existence

  • MustacheHam

    Just faces?

  • Jenness

    Get out of my head!!!

  • TheQiwiMan

    Any mention of Nicholas Cage instantly makes me think of the "Japandering" episode of Meth Minute:

    https://youtu.be/3Zb6fKHYCw...

  • Eric Ord

    I know the Japanese! They don't eat cheesy panties.

