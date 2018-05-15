Finally, A 6-Inch Captain Picard Facepalm Bust For Your Desk

May 15, 2018

picard-facepalm-bust-1.jpg

This is the six-inch Star Trek TNG Captain Picard Facepalm Bust created by IconHeroes and available exclusively from ThinkGeek for (at least in my Taco Bell $5 Chalupa Cravings Box for lunch and dinner opinion) a completely unjustifiable $65. The bust is limited to 1,602 pieces (and not 1,701 like the USS Enterprise's designation -- presumably to incite facepalms from fans). Obviously, I'm going to steal a friend's and set it on the end of my desk at work, then when anybody asks me a question I'll remain silent and turn the bust around to face them. They should get the hint. If they don't I'll tell them their question was stupid.

picard-facepalm-bust-2.jpg

picard-facepalm-bust-3.jpg

picard-facepalm-bust-4.jpg

Thanks again to Terrance, who agrees twenty bucks, tops.

  • Soen

    The real facepalm here is that he only has one arm.

  • shashi

    Could be the item to represent this decade. Suck it 'nuaghties' with your ipod

  • TheQiwiMan

    That commercial gave me AIDS cancer.

    It's like regular cancer, but it has AIDS.

  • Draco Basileus

    You might want to add syphilis to that too.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Are... are you hitting on me?

    If that's an invitation, then the answer is YES

  • Draco Basileus

    Sorry, my STDs are devoted to someone else.

  • Jenness

    Damnit, I was hoping for the video of that

