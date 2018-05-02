Drinking Games: Tabletop Gaming 'Beer Dice' With Compressed Hops Inside

These are the 'Beer Dice' manufactured by Artisan Dice. They're tabletop gaming dice containing compressed hops encased in crystal resin, and inlaid with brass numbers. Are they properly balanced? No clue, but my guess is close enough. Unfortunately, beer dice don't come cheap, and a single d20 will set you back $53, with a complete ten die polyhedral set (a d20, d12, d10, d%, d8, four d6's, and a d4), $283. That's a lot of money for dice I'm just going to wind up trying to drink. *swallows a d6, chases with a watermelon Four Loco* Uh-oh. "You okay?" I think I just rolled fight a stranger!

Keep going for one more shot in case you want to see what $372 worth of d20's looks like.

Thanks to Christian, who agrees we'll only need two d6's to play Three man. Man, I kill at making great rules.