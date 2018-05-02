Drinking Games: Tabletop Gaming 'Beer Dice' With Compressed Hops Inside

May 2, 2018

beer-dice.jpg

These are the 'Beer Dice' manufactured by Artisan Dice. They're tabletop gaming dice containing compressed hops encased in crystal resin, and inlaid with brass numbers. Are they properly balanced? No clue, but my guess is close enough. Unfortunately, beer dice don't come cheap, and a single d20 will set you back $53, with a complete ten die polyhedral set (a d20, d12, d10, d%, d8, four d6's, and a d4), $283. That's a lot of money for dice I'm just going to wind up trying to drink. *swallows a d6, chases with a watermelon Four Loco* Uh-oh. "You okay?" I think I just rolled fight a stranger!

Keep going for one more shot in case you want to see what $372 worth of d20's looks like.

beer-dice-2.jpg

Thanks to Christian, who agrees we'll only need two d6's to play Three man. Man, I kill at making great rules.

  • Ijustsharted

    PFFT. Weed dice or GTFO.

  • GeneralDisorder

    The important question is whether the dice are actually balance. I know hops are mostly just leaves. The weight distribution should be kinda okay.

  • Jenness

    Wonder how long it will take before someone does this with marijuana and some jackass decides to smoke the dice and the fumes from the resin kills them? Because that would be a FIRST (lol at Eric)

  • GeneralDisorder

    Hmm... Nicely done. Did not see that coming... said the blind hooker to the... Hmm. Damnit. Somebody finish that joke for me.

  • Jenness

    I started laughing at "coming" because I'm immature

