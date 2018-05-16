Diver In Hawaii Treated To An Octopus's Psychedelic Light Show

This is a video from the Ewa Pinnacles off the coast of Ouha, Hawaii of an octopus treating a diver to a little color-changing light show. Well, it's not so much a show as it's supposed to be camouflage ('you can't see me, I'm not here'), but it's still impressive to watch nonetheless. So -- have YOU ever dreamed of being an octopus? "Can't say that I have." But what about....you know. "No, I don't know." Come on, a certain VILLAINOUS SEA WITCH. "You want to bang Ursula." Not bang -- marry. "You're a weird dude, GW." I learned it by watching you.

Keep going for the video.