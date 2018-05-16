Diver In Hawaii Treated To An Octopus's Psychedelic Light Show

May 16, 2018

This is a video from the Ewa Pinnacles off the coast of Ouha, Hawaii of an octopus treating a diver to a little color-changing light show. Well, it's not so much a show as it's supposed to be camouflage ('you can't see me, I'm not here'), but it's still impressive to watch nonetheless. So -- have YOU ever dreamed of being an octopus? "Can't say that I have." But what about....you know. "No, I don't know." Come on, a certain VILLAINOUS SEA WITCH. "You want to bang Ursula." Not bang -- marry. "You're a weird dude, GW." I learned it by watching you.

Keep going for the video.

IKEA Chair Modded Into Functional R/C Airplane

Previous Story

Classic: The Ol' Car Driven Through The Principal's Office Senior Prank

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: aliens, animals, color changing, freaky deaky, interesting, look at all the pretty colors, look at all your different colored hats!, mother nature, nature will find a way, neato, now you see me now you -- wait can you still see me?!, octopus, sealife, under the sea, video
Previous Post
Next Post