Disney's Stickman: A Human-Sized Acrobatic, Robotic Stickperson

May 30, 2018

This is a video demonstration of Disney Research's Stickman -- a robotic, acrobatic stickperson that can do single and double backflips before landing flat on its spine. Some more info from Disney while I dare to to do a double backflip through a flaming hoop. "That's a volcano." Shhhhhhh!:

Human performers have developed impressive acrobatic techniques over thousands of years of practicing the gymnastic arts. At the same time, robots have started to become more mobile and autonomous and can begin to imitate these stunts in dramatic and informative ways. We present a simple two degree of freedom robot that uses a gravity-driven pendulum launch and produces a variety of somersaulting stunts. The robot uses an IMU and a laser range-finder to estimate its state mid-flight and actuates to change its motion both on and off the pendulum.

No word what Stickman will eventually be used for, but knowing Disney as intimately as I do *winks at Minnie and Daisy* it will probably have something to do with making a ton of money. Obviously, I want on board. Where is this boat taking us, anyway? "The all new Pirates Of The Caribbean ride." Sweet, grab the rum out of my backpack. "Where's the mixer?" We'll just use some of the water from the ride, it has a taste.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Aaron, who agrees you're not an acrobat until you can land on your feet, and preferably on somebody else's shoulders.

A Bunch Of Crazy People Throwing Themselves Down A Hill After A Cheese Wheel

Previous Story

Good Effort: Guys Try To Lift Boat Engine With Engine Hoist In Back Of Truck

Next Story
  • Titty McNipplefondler

    Who knew West World had such modest beginnings.

  • Jenness

    Not so modest when you see what they do to the robots in the "back room" *winces and makes a face so you KNOW it's some stone-cold perv stuff*

  • Bling Nye

    Finally, Disney's looking to step up their animatronic attractions. https://i.pinimg.com/origin...

  • Wooder

    Who's Eric Ord and why do I care if he's first....

  • The_Wretched

    I've blocked it. Not worth the fraction of a second it takes to read. And I'm first a lot of the time.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Disney has a DARPA division???

  • Meh

    Its no wonder this robot shows zero originality. Like that douchebag posting first.

  • Eric Ord

    Have you ever SEEN a robot doing backflips before?

  • Meh

    This contraption can barely be called a robot.

  • Eric Ord

    It literally has lasers

  • Bling Nye

    lol

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    Robot leaving trapeze is me leaving the firsts business after this week or so, due to insolence

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animatronics, disney, do a barrel roll next, doing flips and stuff, flips, great now they're taking over our circus jobs, huh, interesting, it's all fun and games until a robot acrobat lands on your back with its dagger feet, robots, so what's next a robotic cirque du soleil show or what?, stickperson, the end nears, well how about that
Previous Post
Next Post