Dinner Time!: Extruding Different Foods With A Hydraulic Press
This is a video from the good folks at the Hydraulic Press Channel of a bunch of different foods being extruded with a hydraulic press. The foods include raw meat, potatoes, a watermelon, boiled eggs, pasta dough, mämmi (a Finnish dessert), a couple oranges and pears, and two bottles of Pepsi and Mentos. I don't know about you, but I found the whole video strangely sexual. "Strangely?" Just sexual, I only said that so you wouldn't think I was weird.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to hairless, who agrees they better have mixed all those foods together and made garbage lasagna afterwards.
-
MustacheHam
-
Jenness
-
The_Wretched
-
Eric Ord
Read More: eating things, experimenting, extruder, food, having a great time, hydraulic press, i better get a hydraulic press for my birthday this year enough is enough i want in on this action, living the dream, smashing things, so that's what that looks like, video, whee!, you don't know till you try