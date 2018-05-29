Dinner Time!: Extruding Different Foods With A Hydraulic Press

This is a video from the good folks at the Hydraulic Press Channel of a bunch of different foods being extruded with a hydraulic press. The foods include raw meat, potatoes, a watermelon, boiled eggs, pasta dough, mämmi (a Finnish dessert), a couple oranges and pears, and two bottles of Pepsi and Mentos. I don't know about you, but I found the whole video strangely sexual. "Strangely?" Just sexual, I only said that so you wouldn't think I was weird.

