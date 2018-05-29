Dinner Time!: Extruding Different Foods With A Hydraulic Press

May 29, 2018

hydraulic-press-food-extruder.jpg

This is a video from the good folks at the Hydraulic Press Channel of a bunch of different foods being extruded with a hydraulic press. The foods include raw meat, potatoes, a watermelon, boiled eggs, pasta dough, mämmi (a Finnish dessert), a couple oranges and pears, and two bottles of Pepsi and Mentos. I don't know about you, but I found the whole video strangely sexual. "Strangely?" Just sexual, I only said that so you wouldn't think I was weird.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees they better have mixed all those foods together and made garbage lasagna afterwards.

  • MustacheHam

    This is one way to experiment on what can and cannot be made into spaghetti.

  • Jenness

    Surprisingly a lot judging by this video

  • The_Wretched

    I don't think the mentos are going to cause the pop to de-gas faster than the press itself.

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    PS disgusting

