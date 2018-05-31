Destroy Everything, STAT!: Guy Mods Paper Shredder To Shred Instantly

This is a video from Danish Youtube channel Morfars.dk of a guy modding a paper shredder (possibly with an R/C car motor?) to shred documents almost instantly. Obviously, this is the man you want on your team during a political campaign. Could you imagine getting your neck tie stuck in that thing? You would be a goner, just like in the movies. Me? I don't shred my confidential documents, I burn them all to ashes. Usually along with the entire building they were in. Better safe than sorry -- that's my motto. "I thought it was, 'It wasn't me, you can't prove anything.'" Hahah, no, that's just how I answer the phone.

Keep going for the video while I speculate if they got this idea from Super Shredder in TMNT II: The Secret Of The Ooze. Actual shredding begins at 1:30.

Thanks to Carmen, who employs a colony of hungry termite supersoldiers to destroy his sensitive documents.