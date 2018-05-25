Damn: A Shot Of Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Lava Flows As Seen From Space

Note: Larger version HERE.

This is a shot captured by the European Space Agency's Earth Observation satellite featuring the lava flows from Hawaii's continuously erupting Kilauea volcano. Crazy, right? If Hawaii wasn't so green I'd swear this was was a picture of Mordor from space. "It definitely would have been a lot cooler to go to Hawaii." Nobody asked you, Frodo.

Thanks to Danielle L, who agrees we need to start bottling that lava and selling it to rich people as a 3-day cleanse, pronto.