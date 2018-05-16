Criminal Masterminds Try To Drag ATM Out Of Courthouse With Truck, Fail

May 16, 2018

This is a video of two master criminals auditioning for Ocean's Two by backing a Chevy Silverado pickup truck through the entrance of a courthouse in Pasadena, Texas, then hooking a tow strap to an ATM, and driving away with nothing but the front plate of the ATM that they managed to rip off (although it looks like they consider trying again before bailing). Obviously, they will not be receiving a callback. Also, no word how long it will be until these two are being led handcuffed through the giant hole they created on the way to their arraignment.

Thanks to Josh F, who informed me he lives in Pasadena and this was not him, although I suspect he may just be trying to cover his tracks.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Courthouses.
    That's where the BIG money is.

  • +10 points: nice entry and ok speed to hookup
    -50 points for not covering your license plates.
    -1,000,000 points for not doing the math that you'd only make a couple thousand if successful, and that's not enough to get fake docs, leave the country, and live mediocrely ever after.

  • Lone Skeleton

    If it's a stolen truck, you've still got +10 points though

  • Jenness

    LOL at the way the dude driving wouldn't even open the door for the other guy. He was ready to bail on him right there.

  • TheQiwiMan
  • Talon184

    I mean...when you forget your debit card but REALLY need money for the strip club...

  • Geekologie

    u been there before?

  • Talon184

    I always keep an extra fiver on me just in case

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    Vid is The_Wretched and his flunkies trying to steal my star power

