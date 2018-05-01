Count Me In, Then Out (Dead): Double Deep Fried Pizza

This is a video of the creation of a double deep-fried pizza by the folks at Youtube channel HellthyJunk Food. First, they bread and deep fry a whole pizza in slices, then they add another layer of cheese, sauce and pepperoni to those, and bread and deep fry them again. My God did that smell good. They estimate each slice of double deep fried pizza is around 825 calories, which really doesn't sound that bad to me but I did just spend $26 at Taco Bell for lunch.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Leann, who knows what i like, and I love pizza and drinkable yogurt.