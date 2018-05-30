Cool: Cosplayer Mods Nerf Gun With Holographic Spell Caster

May 30, 2018

Note: Keep your volume in check.

This is a video demonstration of a Nerf gun modified by a Japanese cosplayer to cast some custom holographic spells in the air. Obviously they're not REAL holograms, they're images created by one of those quickly spinning LED wands that tricks your eyes into seeing things thanks to humans' persistence of vision. Some more info while I close my eyes for a few and pretend I'm on a beach somewhere, hopefully in your arms:

The holographic images are created using an effect called persistence of vision, where the human eye holds onto images for a split second longer than light rays are actually hitting the retina. It's what allows us to interpret the images flashing across the pixels on a screen as moving video, instead of just a slideshow.

That's just like my eyes -- always playing tricks on me. Take the girl I was making out with at the bar Saturday night for example. "That was a empty beer pitcher." She was a perfect ten.

Keep going for the video, demo starts at 0:35, and a look at the build at 1:20.

Thanks to hairless, who tried casting a spell on me but it didn't work. Wait, why did I just give you my wallet?

Impressive: Video Of A Spare Tire Made Out Of Duct Tape

Previous Story

A Bunch Of Crazy People Throwing Themselves Down A Hill After A Cheese Wheel

Next Story
  • The_Wretched

    Hold still while I take 10 seconds to fire.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Aw lame, looks like it needs to stay plugged in to work.

    Still pretty cool.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Jesus, ear-raping christ that was loud!

    Interesting build. Looks like infinitely more effort than I'd put into such a thing though.

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    PS This is why the Japanese aren't having babies

  • 600k?

    No one cares if you're first....

  • Eric Ord

    Lol then they better get first before me!

  • 600k?

    Your reply doesn't make sense...

  • Eric Ord

    ;)

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: cool, cosplay, eye trickery, eyeballs, good job, holograms, holographic, leds, lights, magic, modding things, neato, nerf, pew pew i put a spell on you, spells, steampunk, sure why not, video, well that looks like fun, you know how i feel about spell casting!
Previous Post
Next Post