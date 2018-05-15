Compilation Of All Iron Man Suit-Up Scenes From 2008 - 2017

May 15, 2018

iron-man-suiting-up-compilation.jpg

Seen here looking a little apprehensive about his work, this is a compilation video of all the Tony Stark suiting-up into Iron Man scenes included in movies from 2008 - 2017. Man, that suit took so long to put on in 2008 it's amazing he ever got any superhero-ing done before he needed to take a bathroom break. "Real superheroes poop in their suits." So.... "That doesn't make you a superhero, no." Curses!

Thanks to Dan The Man, who agrees Tony should just add a catheter and one of those long johns style butt-flaps and live in the suit 24/7.

  • MostlyPonies

    This makes me wanna rewatch all the Iron Man movies.

  • The_Wretched

    It must hurt when his hair gets pinched in the helmut.

  • His hair always comes out perfectly coiffed.

  • The_Wretched

    I'd suspect he built in a hairdresser function and hair gel dispenser.

  • TheQiwiMan

    (he was talking about his pubes)

  • Jenness

    And he has a special attachment to take care of that area inside the suit. It's why he is always so chill and happy in the suit.

