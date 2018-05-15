Compilation Of All Iron Man Suit-Up Scenes From 2008 - 2017

Seen here looking a little apprehensive about his work, this is a compilation video of all the Tony Stark suiting-up into Iron Man scenes included in movies from 2008 - 2017. Man, that suit took so long to put on in 2008 it's amazing he ever got any superhero-ing done before he needed to take a bathroom break. "Real superheroes poop in their suits." So.... "That doesn't make you a superhero, no." Curses!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Dan The Man, who agrees Tony should just add a catheter and one of those long johns style butt-flaps and live in the suit 24/7.