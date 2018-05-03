Company Introduces First 3-D Printed Flexible, Airless Bicycle Tires

May 3, 2018

3d-printed-airless-bicycle-tires.jpg

This is a video of industrial 3D printer manufacturer BigRep creating the the world's first 3-D printed airless bicycle tires with their new PRO FLEX TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) based flexible filament. They do seem to hold a bike up, although I doubt they get any grip on the pavement and probably drift like plastic Big Wheels tires when you try to stop. Still, add an outer rubber tread and you might be onto something. Now -- I want you to get into something. "What are you saying?" I want you to ride in my bicycle basket. "Um, don't you remember what happened the last time somebody rode in your bicycle basket?" Of course, Toto and I went to Oz and had the time of our lives. "No, the LAST last time." Oh shit -- E.T.! I almost forgot about that little creeper. You know he was just phoning sex-chat lines, right?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Sandro, who agrees airless is the future because soon there won't be any more good air.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I despise everything about airless tires for bicycles. Get a god damned air pump. Go tubeless. Get kevlar tires. Honestly, I don't think the airless advantages will ever (in my lifetime, that is) outweigh the drawbacks.

  • Bling Nye

    This seems wheelie cool, but when I spoke with them, I realized the concept is tired; basically nothing but a rim job they're peddling.

  • WhiteEagle2

    I wanted to add to your chain of bike puns. However, I realized I'd never spin up as many as you. So i'm going to backpedal and inflate your ego instead, assuming you're not already pumped up.

  • Bling Nye

    Sometimes I have to shift gears, but I manage to catch a brake every once in a while. So the cycle continues.

  • WhiteEagle2
  • GeneralDisorder

    Your puns left me quite deflated.

  • Eric Ord

    Interesting. Just one question.

    What's a rim job?

  • Bling Nye
  • WhiteEagle2

    Thats a risky click

  • Eric Ord

    :O

