Company Introduces First 3-D Printed Flexible, Airless Bicycle Tires

This is a video of industrial 3D printer manufacturer BigRep creating the the world's first 3-D printed airless bicycle tires with their new PRO FLEX TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) based flexible filament. They do seem to hold a bike up, although I doubt they get any grip on the pavement and probably drift like plastic Big Wheels tires when you try to stop. Still, add an outer rubber tread and you might be onto something. Now -- I want you to get into something. "What are you saying?" I want you to ride in my bicycle basket. "Um, don't you remember what happened the last time somebody rode in your bicycle basket?" Of course, Toto and I went to Oz and had the time of our lives. "No, the LAST last time." Oh shit -- E.T.! I almost forgot about that little creeper. You know he was just phoning sex-chat lines, right?

Keep going for the video.

