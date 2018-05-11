Clever Student Manages To Score 195/200 On A Very Basic Groot Inspired Résumé And Cover Letter

May 11, 2018

i-am-groot-resume.jpg

This is the résumé and cover letter created for Groot by a student who was tasked with making a résumé/cover letter combo that embodies a Marvel character of their choosing. In the teacher's own words while I call all my old teachers and ask we never did any fun superhero projects. Did you even care if I learned?!:

"My name is Jeff Davis, I am a Career Technology Education- Robotics and Engineering Design teacher in Wichita Falls Independent School District located in North Texas. Last week, my students had to pick a Marvel character to embody within a resumé and cover letter.


The idea that you miss 100% of the shots you don't take lives within one particular student of mine...

The student received a 95 and 100 on two separate grades. he had points taken off for capitalization and inconsistency on his name 'Groot' he left out 'I am.' Grammar is very important.

So he got a 100/100 on the cover letter and a 95/100 on the résumé for the grammatical errors at the top of the page (presumably a result of completing the whole project in two minutes). By the way, 'Grammar is very important' Jeff -- you forgot to capitalize 'he' in the last paragraph of your quote. Still, even if my teachers had given us fun superhero inspired projects to do, there's no way turning in this 'I am Groot' resume would have gotten me any grade higher than a D. And probably a trip to the principal's office after the raccoon got out of my backpack.

Keep going for a shot of the cover letter.

i-am-groot-cover-letter.jpg

Thanks to ilana, who agrees there's nothing wrong with doing things last minute as long as your idea is rock-solid.

Oh Boy: Video Of Boston Dynamics Humanoid ATLAS Robot Running Untethered In The Wild

Previous Story

I Want Out: Fingernail Art That Looks Like Teeth

Next Story
  • Xockszky

    Even in high school if someone did this, they would have failed.

  • revjerp

    Well the teacher took photos of his computer screen instead of taking a screen capture, like some kind of dothard, so yeah, I AM GROOT gets you an A.

  • Bling Nye

    I am Groot?

  • Geekologie

    maybe!

  • Jenness

    This is really the epitome of "work smarter, not harder"

  • TheQiwiMan

    Agreed. Grade well earned!

  • Doog

    Not putting I Am Groot for 'Name' seems like a silly miss.

  • Eric Ord

    I AM FIRST

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: but do i have to take the final?, characters, clever, dare to dream, employment, guardians of the galaxy, having a great time, jobs, last minute, making the grade, marvel, school, so that's what that looks like, superheroes, sure why not, taking your shot, well that was easy, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post