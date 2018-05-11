Clever Student Manages To Score 195/200 On A Very Basic Groot Inspired Résumé And Cover Letter

This is the résumé and cover letter created for Groot by a student who was tasked with making a résumé/cover letter combo that embodies a Marvel character of their choosing. In the teacher's own words while I call all my old teachers and ask we never did any fun superhero projects. Did you even care if I learned?!:

"My name is Jeff Davis, I am a Career Technology Education- Robotics and Engineering Design teacher in Wichita Falls Independent School District located in North Texas. Last week, my students had to pick a Marvel character to embody within a resumé and cover letter.

The idea that you miss 100% of the shots you don't take lives within one particular student of mine... The student received a 95 and 100 on two separate grades. he had points taken off for capitalization and inconsistency on his name 'Groot' he left out 'I am.' Grammar is very important.

So he got a 100/100 on the cover letter and a 95/100 on the résumé for the grammatical errors at the top of the page (presumably a result of completing the whole project in two minutes). By the way, 'Grammar is very important' Jeff -- you forgot to capitalize 'he' in the last paragraph of your quote. Still, even if my teachers had given us fun superhero inspired projects to do, there's no way turning in this 'I am Groot' resume would have gotten me any grade higher than a D. And probably a trip to the principal's office after the raccoon got out of my backpack.

Keep going for a shot of the cover letter.

Thanks to ilana, who agrees there's nothing wrong with doing things last minute as long as your idea is rock-solid.