Clever Girl: Dog Ducks Behind Flowerpot Whenever Owner Calls Her To Come Inside

May 3, 2018

dog-hide-and-seek.jpg

This is a video of Tasha the dog cleverly hiding behind a large flowerpot whenever her owner calls her to come inside. And, as soon as she hears the sliding door close again, she peeks back out from her hiding spot. Obviously, she would have made a great velociraptor. I'd like think I would have made a great velociraptor too, but killing just isn't in my blood. "What is in your blood?" Cooties! "Whoa." And enough alcohol to easily be twice over the legal driving limit. It's cool though, I take the bus home from work.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees hiding when you're called is a healthy part of any relationship. Sometimes I even play dead!

