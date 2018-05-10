Classic: The Ol' Person In A Giant Teddy Bear Prank

May 10, 2018

giant-teddy-bear-prank.jpg

This is a short video of a girl getting pranked by her friends, one of which is dressed up to look like a giant teddy bear, which she assumes is an actual stuffed teddy bear and takes a flying leap into it (I bet the person inside wasn't expecting that double knee kick). I don't know about you, but I could never be so instantly trusting of a giant teddy bear. That's the sort of thing you keep your distance from for a good while. Did it just move? Was its paw always like that? I swear it was looking the other way earlier. Eventually, you'll develop a certain level of trust and be able to sit next to it on the sofa for short periods of time. Maybe you'll even use one of its arms or legs as a pillow. Then, one night, you'll decide to let it sleep in your bedroom and that's when it will come to life and kill you. Sweet dreams, kids! "You're the worst babysitter ever." Whatever, just go to bed. "But it's only 6PM." No, it's time for me to make out with my girlfriend on your parents' couch.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to Luc, who agrees if you try scaring anybody while dressed as a giant teddy bear, you deserve whatever happens. Including, and not just limited to, fire and knives.

  • Meh.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I don't think I can fap to this. Am I broken or is this unsexy? Oh, actually I know the answer to that question already... It's both. Both broken and unsexy.

  • Ez

    Pretty sure they're both children, so...congratulations? Have a seat anywhere.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I can sit when I'm dead.

  • brandon

    Hubree is VERY cute.=)

  • Eric Ord

    Big cuddly teddy bear is me for you guys <3

  • TheQiwiMan

    Solid prank

  • Jenness

    I think so too and surprisingly cute

  • Irina Abramovich

    Hubree is cute!

  • TheQiwiMan

    I think YOU'RE surprisingly cute

  • Jenness
  • TheQiwiMan

    That is an incredibly low bar, sis. Ya'll need to raise you're standards.

    https://media1.tenor.com/im...

  • Eric Ord

    "Ya'll need to raise you're standards."

    In days of yore lol

  • TheQiwiMan

    Glad someone caught that ;-)

  • Jenness
  • TheQiwiMan

    Ah, so THATS why you won’t kik me. He warned you about me. :-(

  • Jenness

    Yes He did.

  • TheQiwiMan
  • Jenness

    Pretty sure it's the wife and 18 kids. But whatevs... lolololol

  • Irina Abramovich

    Hubree is VERY cute.=)

