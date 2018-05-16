Classic: The Ol' Car Driven Through The Principal's Office Senior Prank

May 16, 2018

car-crash-senior-prank-1.jpg

These are two photos taken by police after receiving a call that a car had crashed into the principal's office at Cumberland High School in Cumberland, Wisconsin. There was no car crash though, it was just a prank carried out by seniors at the school using the rear end of a car (the back window reads 'Class of 2018 Beavers We're Bustin Out!'), some cleverly arranged bricks, black plastic sheeting, and tape. Not a bad prank. I can't even remember what my high school's senior prank was, because I'm pretty sure I skipped that day to protest everyone's refusal to go with my idea of using vinegar to kill the grass on the sports field in the shape of a giant penis, which I did alone anyways and now I'm a legend at that school. "Weren't you homeschooled?" My parents were so pissed.

Keep going for one more shot from the side.

car-crash-senior-prank-2.jpg

Thanks to Erin L, who informed me her senior prank was filling the entire school lobby with Solo cups filled with water. I'm not sure how I feel about that.

Diver In Hawaii Treated To An Octopus's Psychedelic Light Show

Previous Story

Guy Creates A 5,400 Ball Ball-Pit Hallway For His Dog

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: cars, crashing into things, got ya!, having a great time, high school, kids, not bad, pranks, pretty solid, sure why not, well executed, you've got a fast car i want a ticket to anywhere maybe we can make a deal maybe together we can get somewhere
Previous Post
Next Post