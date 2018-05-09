Cats Freak Out Over Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

This is a short video of a whole bunch of cats freaking out on a robotic vacuum cleaner. They seem pretty tough at first but something sets them off and they all go running for the hills. Me? I don't run for the hills, I run for a cave but that's just me and I'm going to survive this apocalypse, you watch.

Keep going for the video while I call my dog at home and let the answering machine answer and tell her I love her and miss her.

Thanks to carey, who wants to live in a cat cafe or an amusement park.