Cat Escapes Would-Be Ambush In Alley With His Ninja Moves

May 15, 2018

cat-alley-escape.jpg

This is a video (appropriately set to AWOLNATION's 'Run') of a cat trying to make it from one end of an alley to the other without losing any of his nine lives to the gang of three other cats waiting to pounce on him. Now those were some SICK EVASIVE MANEUVERS. I bet he'll be a jet fighter in his next life. "That's not how cat lives work, he'll still be a cat." A JET FIGHTER CAT. "Just a cat." No ejection seat? "No ejection seat." And I thought you knew how this stuff works -- you almost had me there for a second.

Keep going for the video, it's truly beautiful internet.

Thanks to Dave M, who's convinced he learned those moves straight from Master Splinter, which I believe.

WTF Was That?: Siri Reads Angry Rant From Mom To Daughter

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
  • shashi

    finally the ubiquity of video cameras is paying off

  • Meh

    Awesome beasts.

  • Irina Abramovich

    Hubree could out jump these tiny, cute, kittens every day in an alley EVEN IF he isn't a frog.=)

  • Bling Nye

    Jet fighter cat did you say? http://geekologie.com/2012/...

    Close enough.

  • Draco Basileus

    Meowrpheus trained him well.

  • Bling Nye

    “You have to let it all go, Nemeow. Fear, doubt, and disbelief. Free your mind.”

  • WhiteEagle2

    Unfortunately, no one can be told what The Meowtrix is. You have to scratch it for yourself.

  • You think that's catnip you're rolling around in?

  • TheQiwiMan
  • Jenness

    Now there is a cat worthy of the title "NinjaPussy"

  • shashi

    do not google 'ninjapussy' and then definitely don't check the image results, i really mean it this time

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: cats, dodge and roll, duck and weave, go cat -- get out of there!, go go gadget get the f**k out of here, i wish i had moves like that i can barely get up off the can without falling over, impressive, meow?, ninja, skills, so that's what that looks like, video
Previous Post