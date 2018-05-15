Cat Escapes Would-Be Ambush In Alley With His Ninja Moves

This is a video (appropriately set to AWOLNATION's 'Run') of a cat trying to make it from one end of an alley to the other without losing any of his nine lives to the gang of three other cats waiting to pounce on him. Now those were some SICK EVASIVE MANEUVERS. I bet he'll be a jet fighter in his next life. "That's not how cat lives work, he'll still be a cat." A JET FIGHTER CAT. "Just a cat." No ejection seat? "No ejection seat." And I thought you knew how this stuff works -- you almost had me there for a second.

Keep going for the video, it's truly beautiful internet.

Thanks to Dave M, who's convinced he learned those moves straight from Master Splinter, which I believe.