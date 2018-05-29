Cartoon Character D&D Character Sheets From The 80's

May 29, 2018

cartoon-dnd-character-sheets-9.jpg

This is a series of cartoon character Dungeons & Dragons character sheets as printed in Dragon magazine between 1981 - 1982. Those...look like some pretty unique stats. Now I'm not saying I wouldn't play as one of these characters, but I am saying I refuse to play with any Dungeon Master who won't let me build a character with all maxed stats that can one-hit kill most enemies and steal all my allies' best loot. "You sound fun to be around." Oh man, you should have come to my Memorial Day barbecue yesterday. It....was only me. I've got tons of leftover potato salad if you wanna swing by my cubicle for a handful.

Keep going for seven more, and I'm sorry somebody cut the written descriptions out of some of them, I don't know why anybody would do that except to spite us.

cartoon-dnd-character-sheets-10.jpg

cartoon-character-dnd-stats-3.jpg

cartoon-character-dnd-stats-4.jpg

cartoon-character-dnd-stats-5.jpg

cartoon-character-dnd-stats-6.jpg

cartoon-character-dnd-stats-7.jpg

cartoon-character-dnd-stats-8.jpg

Thanks to Ryan WL, who wants to play as Wile E. Coyote. Awesome, I'll be the Road Runner and destroy you.

