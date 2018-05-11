Boston Dynamics SpotMini Autonomously Navigating Around The Office (Including Stairs)

Because bad things come in twos, this is a vid-- "Threes. Bad things come in threes." Fine, we'll count the ATLAS robot and the teeth fingernails then. Because, like a properly cut sandwich, bad things come in triangles, this is a video of Boston Dynamics' SpotMini robot autonomously navigating around their offices to prove how just easily it could seek out and destroy a human target. Stairs? NO PROBLEM. And we've already seen them open doors. Basically almost nowhere is safe now and if you want in my underground bunker you have until Sunday to get here. And bring food -- I've pretty much eaten it all already. And, okay, there's still a little construction left to do. "Just how impenetrable is this bunker of yours, GW?" On a scale from 1 to 10? "Sure." It's a swing set.

Keep going for the video.

