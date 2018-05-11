Boston Dynamics SpotMini Autonomously Navigating Around The Office (Including Stairs)

May 11, 2018

Because bad things come in twos, this is a vid-- "Threes. Bad things come in threes." Fine, we'll count the ATLAS robot and the teeth fingernails then. Because, like a properly cut sandwich, bad things come in triangles, this is a video of Boston Dynamics' SpotMini robot autonomously navigating around their offices to prove how just easily it could seek out and destroy a human target. Stairs? NO PROBLEM. And we've already seen them open doors. Basically almost nowhere is safe now and if you want in my underground bunker you have until Sunday to get here. And bring food -- I've pretty much eaten it all already. And, okay, there's still a little construction left to do. "Just how impenetrable is this bunker of yours, GW?" On a scale from 1 to 10? "Sure." It's a swing set.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Christian and n0nentity, who want you to imagine a horse-sized one of these things with an ATLAS on its back trying to lasso you. Doesn't sound like a picnic, does it?

  • Draco Basileus

    How long before someone tries to pass this off as a "companion animal" on a plane flight?

  • Tigerh8r

    The good news is it's obviously nearsighted, so I'll make sure to keep my fighting distance during the robot apocalypse!

  • Eric Ord

    Actually, if you think about it, that's just the obstacle avoidance data about what to avoid when walking. Predictably, the machine didn't show you the target acquisition data.

  • Tigerh8r

    Just in case I think I'll modify my AR to look like an oil dispenser. At least I'll be able to wear my tin-foil hat in public without people laughing!

  • Geekologie

    this is smart thinking

  • Tigerh8r

    Well, I'm from Alabama, and you of all people know how weird, I mean crazy, I mean UNIQUE we are.

  • TheQiwiMan

    It got a lot of hate, but I actually liked the Metalhead episode of Black Mirror.

    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Jenness

    It was a slow episode. I definitely didn't think it was as good as the others.

