Beat Sabers: A Virtual Reality, Star Wars Inspired Rhythm Video Game Where You Slash The Beat With Lightsabers

May 4, 2018

These are several video demonstrations of Beat Sabers, a virtual reality rhythm video game in which you slice through blue and red beatboxes with the corresponding colored lightsaber (and in the direction indicated on the box), while avoiding mines, ducking under and sidestepping laser walls. The game is available on Steam, and requires an HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, or Windows Mixed Reality VR set to play, as well as two motion-tracking controllers. Obviously, it took about five minutes before somebody attached their two controllers into a double-bladed Darth Maul style sabershaft and started playing the game like that. No word if this is the happiest day of Star Wars Kid's life, but it definitely is.

Keep going for several videos, all of which except the first one are the game being played Darth Maul style. Now somebody hack a remix of the Imperial March into the game.

Thanks to Jenn and rax, who agree this is definitely a step up from the Wii's Balance Board as far as exercise goes.

Ron Howard Narrates Star Wars: A New Hope In The Style Of Arrested Development

Previous Story

Coyote Peterson Narrates Two Dung Beetles Fighting Over A Turd

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: all the rage, exercise, having a great time, how exciting, lightsabers, rhythm games, star wars, swinging things around, that looks like a lot of work i might be good for a minute long song max, video games, virtual reality, vr, well it's about time, whee!, working out, workout
Previous Post
Next Post