Beat Sabers: A Virtual Reality, Star Wars Inspired Rhythm Video Game Where You Slash The Beat With Lightsabers

These are several video demonstrations of Beat Sabers, a virtual reality rhythm video game in which you slice through blue and red beatboxes with the corresponding colored lightsaber (and in the direction indicated on the box), while avoiding mines, ducking under and sidestepping laser walls. The game is available on Steam, and requires an HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, or Windows Mixed Reality VR set to play, as well as two motion-tracking controllers. Obviously, it took about five minutes before somebody attached their two controllers into a double-bladed Darth Maul style sabershaft and started playing the game like that. No word if this is the happiest day of Star Wars Kid's life, but it definitely is.

Keep going for several videos, all of which except the first one are the game being played Darth Maul style. Now somebody hack a remix of the Imperial March into the game.

Darth Maul mode is a lot more fun than I expected.

(inspired by @Ab_eer) pic.twitter.com/3FUbtn2eFB — Shen Ye (@shen) May 2, 2018

Now with a bit more style pic.twitter.com/CBEXL36w0p — Shen Ye (@shen) May 3, 2018

