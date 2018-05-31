Barbie Jeep Downhill Racing, 2018 Spring Break Edition

May 31, 2018

barbie-jeep-downhill-racing.jpg

Hot on the shattered heels of yesterday's cheese wheel chasing race comes this video of some extreme Barbie Jeep downhill racing (previously: a crash compilation from 2017). Apparently this year a rainstorm "made the hill that much more brutal." It looks it too. Also, the guy seen above has a belly that is something fantastic. That screencap doesn't even do it justice -- it's like something out of a storybook. Five out of five, would do anything to slap it like a bongo for good luck.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who informed me all these videos of people throwing themselves down hills with reckless abandon reminds him of that 'Aaaaasssss yooooooou wiiiiiiiiish' scene from The Princess Bride.

Goodbye, Anxiety: Ten Hour Looping Video Of Relaxing, Under The Sea Oceanscapes

Previous Story

Destroy Everything, STAT!: Guy Mods Paper Shredder To Shred Instantly

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: everybody needs a hobby, falling, falling down, falling is easy, having a great time, i'm flying jack!, man i wish i had friends who wanted to have fun on weekends, race, race car, so that's what that looks like, video, vroom vroom, whee!
Previous Post
Next Post