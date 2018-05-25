Awww: Legally Blind Woman Uses Special Glasses To See Her Guide Dog For First Time In Eight Years Together

This is a video of 48-year old Mary Sedgwick,who began going blind twenty years ago no thanks to bilateral optic neuritic (a degenerative visual impairment), using a special pair of eSight glasses (links to their website if you want to learn more about the technology) to see her guide god Lucy for the first time in their eight years together. Some more info while I grab some printer paper for tissues:

[Mary] described the gradual decline of her sight as 'like watching a movie that was slowly fading away' - a sensation that caused her to plummet into a deep depression.

Waking up in complete darkness suddenly in 2004, the former physician from Asheville, North Carolina, USA, spent six solitary years secluding herself from the outside world, before finding 'a meaning to life' again, when she was matched up with her golden retriever guide-dog, Lucy. Instantly hitting it off with one another, with her canine companion's help, Mary began to enjoy life once again with an adjusted sense of freedom, but the question of what her loyal dog looked like always weighed heavy on her mind.

In case you couldn't already tell from the context, the clip is a real tearjerker, despite the fact the video is such poor quality I thought I was losing my vision for a minute. I'm not though, but I am a glaucoma suspect because I have enlarged optic nerves. I have to go get special tests run every year and I always joke with the ophthalmologist about how my x-ray vision is progressing and he just frowns and tells me I need to take this seriously.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees seeing dogs is a natural serotonin producer in human brains. We did the science.