ATLAS Escapes: A Remix Of The Latest Boston Dynamics ATLAS Video With Imagined Audio

May 14, 2018

atlas-escapes.jpg

This is 'ATLAS Escapes', a remix of the Boston Dynamics video of their ATLAS humanoid robot running around untethered, but with realistic audio added. It really hit close to home. Home in this case being a shitty one bedroom apartment in a bad part of town. I just hope when it did hit that it didn't scare my dog -- she's super skittish. *opens pet cam stream on phone, sees torn up sofa cushions and shit smeared everywhere* My poor baby!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who probably got that way stressing out about robots. "I just like shaving my whole body." Or that.

