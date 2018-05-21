Artist Creates Star Wars Character Inspired Scientific Insect Illustrations

star-wars-bugs.jpg

This is 'Arthropoda Iconicus', a series of imaginary insect illustrations created by artist Richard Wilkinson based on various Star Wars characters. I thought they were all very well done. Some are more blatant than others, but I thought they were all good. Now if only wiping out the Galactic Empire was as easy as reaching for the bug spray. "The same could be said for the Rebel Alliance." *plugging in bug zapper* What was that, Vader?

Keep going for a ton more, but you can follow the series at it expands on Richard's Instagram page HERE and buy limited edition prints HERE.

star-wars-bugs-2.jpg

star-wars-bugs-3.jpg

star-wars-bugs-4.jpg

star-wars-bugs-5.jpg

star-wars-bugs-6.jpg

star-wars-bugs-7.jpg

star-wars-bugs-8.jpg

star-wars-bugs-15.jpg

star-wars-bugs-9.jpg

star-wars-bugs-10.jpg

star-wars-bugs-11.jpg

star-wars-bugs-12.jpg

star-wars-bugs-13.jpg

star-wars-bugs-1.jpg

Thanks to Peahen, who agrees one of those fumigation tents they put over houses must be the equivalent of a Death Star.

