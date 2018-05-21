All The No Thank You: A Bathroom Designed To House Whip Spiders

Because why replace the toilet paper on the holder when you can just set a roll on the back of the toilet tank like my roommate does, this is a recent post from Dubairoaches.com on Facebook featuring, and I quote, "Such a cool bathroom idea!" The bathroom has been outfitted with cork bark tubes to comfortably house a bunch of whip spiders. Whip spiders, also known as tailless whip scorpions, are arachnids of the order Amblypygi , which lack venomous fangs but can grab things with their mouth-feet when provoked, resulting in "thorn-like puncture injuries." Perfect for a bathroom! I can't believe I didn't think of this sooner. Granted I prefer a roach bathroom, but they're already there and I like to pretend I'm cool with it.

Keep going for several more shots.

Thanks to KH, who agrees that bathroom was definitely already scary enough without the spiders.