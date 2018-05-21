All The No Thank You: A Bathroom Designed To House Whip Spiders

May 21, 2018

spider-bathroom-1.jpg

Because why replace the toilet paper on the holder when you can just set a roll on the back of the toilet tank like my roommate does, this is a recent post from Dubairoaches.com on Facebook featuring, and I quote, "Such a cool bathroom idea!" The bathroom has been outfitted with cork bark tubes to comfortably house a bunch of whip spiders. Whip spiders, also known as tailless whip scorpions, are arachnids of the order Amblypygi , which lack venomous fangs but can grab things with their mouth-feet when provoked, resulting in "thorn-like puncture injuries." Perfect for a bathroom! I can't believe I didn't think of this sooner. Granted I prefer a roach bathroom, but they're already there and I like to pretend I'm cool with it.

Keep going for several more shots.

spider-bathroom-2.jpg

spider-bathroom-3.jpg

spider-bathroom-4.jpg

spider-bathroom-5.jpg

Thanks to KH, who agrees that bathroom was definitely already scary enough without the spiders.

Artist Creates Star Wars Character Inspired Scientific Insect Illustrations

Previous Story

Prop Maker Creates Realistic Sloth Costume

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: bathroom, but do they watch while you pee?, decorating, different strokes for different folks, freaky deaky, good ideas, i've seen it all now, interior design, no but seriously whose bathroom is this and why?, oh wow, smart thinking, spiders
Previous Post
Next Post