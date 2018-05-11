A Yoda Using The Force To Hold Books Up Bookend

This is the Star Wars Yoda Metal Bookend available from Hallmark ($20). It's similar in style to these superhero bookends posted previously. When used correctly (read: putting the vertically slanted end inside the pages of the first book), it looks like Yoda is holding your books up with magic the Force. When used incorrectly, I was experimenting how it worked as a doorstop and accidentally stepped on Yoda and snapped him off the base and great, this was supposed to be a present for somebody.

Keep going for one more shot with no books in case you don't have any books but really love this bookend.

Thanks to Mike H, who agrees if you can lift an x-wing from a Dagobah swamp, you can definitely lift a little light reading.