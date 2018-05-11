A Yoda Using The Force To Hold Books Up Bookend

May 11, 2018

yoda-bookend-1.jpg

This is the Star Wars Yoda Metal Bookend available from Hallmark ($20). It's similar in style to these superhero bookends posted previously. When used correctly (read: putting the vertically slanted end inside the pages of the first book), it looks like Yoda is holding your books up with magic the Force. When used incorrectly, I was experimenting how it worked as a doorstop and accidentally stepped on Yoda and snapped him off the base and great, this was supposed to be a present for somebody.

Keep going for one more shot with no books in case you don't have any books but really love this bookend.

yoda-bookend-2.jpg

Thanks to Mike H, who agrees if you can lift an x-wing from a Dagobah swamp, you can definitely lift a little light reading.

