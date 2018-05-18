A Video Of Two Of Gary Larson's Far Side Comics Brought To Life

This is a short video of two of Gary Larson's Far Side comics brought to life by director Tim Wilson (a big fan of Larson's work) and the crew at Bruton Stroube Studios. I thought it was a nice tribute. Plus it was fun to see some Far Side in moving pictures just to spice things up a bit -- like your girlfriend introducing hot peppers into your love life. "How'd that work out for you?" The emergency room staff should have been way more professional, two out of five stars.

Keep going for the video while I speculate why there was no Midvale School For The Gifted video.

Thanks to James McKenzie, the director of photography for the video. SOLID DIRECTION, JAMES.