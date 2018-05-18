A Video Of Two Of Gary Larson's Far Side Comics Brought To Life

May 18, 2018

far-side-comics-video.jpg

This is a short video of two of Gary Larson's Far Side comics brought to life by director Tim Wilson (a big fan of Larson's work) and the crew at Bruton Stroube Studios. I thought it was a nice tribute. Plus it was fun to see some Far Side in moving pictures just to spice things up a bit -- like your girlfriend introducing hot peppers into your love life. "How'd that work out for you?" The emergency room staff should have been way more professional, two out of five stars.

Keep going for the video while I speculate why there was no Midvale School For The Gifted video.

Thanks to James McKenzie, the director of photography for the video. SOLID DIRECTION, JAMES.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Meh, much better as single-panel comics.

  • Draco Basileus

    The world could use a lot more Far Side right about now.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    The world seems plenty far side enough just at the moment, thanks very much.

  • Jenness

    Well done, and go full screen to really appreciate it or you can't read the comic words.

  • James Mcelroy

    Not necessary, I know them all by heart.

