A Video Demonstration Of Google's New AI Assistant That Can Convincingly Call And Make Appointments For You

This is a video demonstration of Google Duplex, an artificial intelligence personal assistant that can call local businesses and set up appointments for you. And it almost sounds as convincing as a real human, provided most humans you know are a little robotic, which they all totally are. The end: it nears. Alternatively, call and schedule your own appointments -- who do you think you are anyways, some bigtime hot-shot? "Time is money." You sound like my masseuse. Speaking of, can you call him and set up an appointment for me -- I have some tension in my back.

Keep going for the video.