A Video Demonstration Of Google's New AI Assistant That Can Convincingly Call And Make Appointments For You

May 10, 2018

google-duplex-demonstration.jpg

This is a video demonstration of Google Duplex, an artificial intelligence personal assistant that can call local businesses and set up appointments for you. And it almost sounds as convincing as a real human, provided most humans you know are a little robotic, which they all totally are. The end: it nears. Alternatively, call and schedule your own appointments -- who do you think you are anyways, some bigtime hot-shot? "Time is money." You sound like my masseuse. Speaking of, can you call him and set up an appointment for me -- I have some tension in my back.

Keep going for the video.

Giant Dog Casually Strolls Across Weatherman's Forecast

Previous Story

Guy Playing Virtual Reality Ping-Pong Learns The Table Isn't Really There

Next Story
  • Nicholas Conrad

    Wholly crap, GW what have you done? They're talking serious philosophy an' book recommendations down there now!

  • Geekologie

    that is definitely nothing i did

  • Doog

    This is honestly just going to lead to more convincing spam callers and scams

  • GeneralDisorder

    I recommend watching the Pirate Phone Company TED talk. It's pretty good stuff and he records the calls. I just wish there was an app to auto-forward calls to that system for smartphones.

  • Juan Santiago

    this shit will do for real life what navi did for Link in Ocarina of Time.

  • Doog

    Hey, listen!

  • Wilf Smith

    Very impressive.

  • Jenness

    I posted this on FB and think this is a race to mediocrity in so many ways. Nothing innovative can come from these types of interactions; however innocuous they may seem. I honestly feel that by RPA'ing these types of tasks we lose more than we gain not just in human connection but in loss of creativity. AI is light years away from being able to create the mutations and anomalies in interactions, thought and creativity that propel us forward. So long as it remains a tool - and these bots aren't used for relationships, to screen candidates for jobs or perform tasks which need random screw ups - but already we are seeing that is not the case.

  • Wilf Smith

    I'd have to disagree. The improving sophistication of speech recognition and interaction - which is just the next gen of human to machine interface is a truly amazing advance on the cutting edge of a lot of different fields of computer science. Amazing because of the complexity of the task, the enormous amount of data behind it, research, clever algorithms, its astounding. I say this as an IT consultant myself, well used to complex systems - the evolution of these "AI" systems is incredible and really is the next paradigm leap in computer technology.

    It will eventually eliminate the larger need for screens that need to be in front of you or a keyboard or touchpad sat on your lap for many day to day activities. Dumb machines that sit there without offering guidance, and require typing and clicks will be seen as antiquated - in the same way a typewriter that cannot edit, cut, paste and rearrange seems now.

    Humans natural communication method is speech, keyboards are wholly artificial - once machines get to the point that they can seamlessly communicate with us via speech and crucially understand the oh so important context, it will prompt another disruptive leap forward for technology. Its on the cusp of happening at the moment, and that Google demonstration shows just how close it is - they've already mastered narrow aspects of it, the next step is rolling it out across everything.

    Technology and automation is designed to remove drudgery and improve efficiency of what we do. Its just another series of tools. Like we dont even think twice now about our highly automated and mechanised farming production - and yet once upon a time the bulk of people were employed on the land. We can do better than wasting our time filling in the mundane details of our life, the chores, the repetitive tasks - it leaves you free to do something better, including talking to people - but in meaningful conversations, not just talking to a person to arrange a haircut appointment.

    Thought and creativity - if that's your thing then you get more time to do that. Go talk to someone. Chill with them. But what you wont be doing, is all that repetitive chore nonsense. It will free you up. Do you lament washing your clothes in the nearby river and chatting to all the other random people washing their clothes on the same rock ? No. You chuck it in a machine, hit a button, and then go do something more useful with yourself.

  • Bling Nye

    Totally reminds me of this scene: https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Jenness

    I would argue your point - "We can do better than wasting our time filling in the mundane details of our life, the chores, the repetitive tasks - it leaves you free to do something better.." and state that we have lost something by becoming apart. I do not necessarily think that convenience in all things has been better for humanity. If so then why is camping still so wonderful and being away from electricity, our cell phones, such a soul-enriching experience?

    There has to be a mix - but I don't see it happening. I see social media taking over people's lives and going to restaurants filled with zombies staring at their phones more than their dining companions. I see people on tiny screens making fun of other people staring at tiny screens on LiveLeak who walk into traffic or fall into holes right in front of them.

    I see people losing jobs to RPA who don't have 'something better to do' while skilled trades are desperate for workers with a society and government who are failing to fund voc-ed and pushing talented youth into STEM programs who are best suited to be craftsmen, in a trade, in careers that can have them earning living wages right after high school.

    I would argue that for this to work for the majority of people - and not just a small segment of society - this isn't going to be as beneficial as it sounds but just another way for them to be disenfranchised, unemployed, and unconnected to those around them.

  • FearlessFarris

    You may enjoy the book "Tribe" by Sebastian Junger. It's a quick but fascinating read, and he explores the larger societal issues that you touch on in your post here.

  • Jenness

    I'll have to check that out, thank you! *p.s. I bought it on Amazon - it better not suck because it was $12.89 lol *

  • Ollie Williams

    That is amazing.

  • Eric Ord

    First

    Can it do firsts for you? Me? Whatever?

  • Spike

    I like that when everyone else gets upvoted and you get downvoted it looks like you came here last to claim you were first.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: artificial intelligence, demonstration, digital assistants, google, impressive, oh wow, personal assistants, talking, the end nears, uh-oh, well i don't know about you but that's too much i say we hit the kill switch on this technology stat
Previous Post
Next Post