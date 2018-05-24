A Tiny Set Of 1/12th Scale Cinderblocks And Mortar For Building At Your Desk

Bored at work? Who isn't? I play video games on my phone and catfish all my unmarried college friends as a sexy mail-order bride. This is the $22 Mini Material Miniature Cinder Blocks building set. It comes with a tiny pallet stacked with 24 cinderblocks (handmade with real cement, and allegedly strong enough to withstand the weight of a human), as well as a jar of real mortar for sticking them together (50 additional blocks available for $30). Think of all the possibilities! "A wall." Think of all the other possibilities! "A pen and pencil holder." There you go! Plus the little wooden pallet doubles as a drink coaster for that rum and Coke you're trying to pretend is just a Coke. "How did you know?" I try everybody's drinks when they're away from their desks. Just FYI I think Greg might have a UTI because he's been drinking cranberry juice all week but you didn't hear it from me.

Keep going for a couple more shots and a video of all the fun to be had. Tell your boss it's a solo group learning exercise!

Thanks to Linc, who agrees if you're going to build things at your desk at work, you might as well go for the gold and bring in a LEGO set.