A Tiny Set Of 1/12th Scale Cinderblocks And Mortar For Building At Your Desk

May 24, 2018

mini-cinder-blocks-1.jpg

Bored at work? Who isn't? I play video games on my phone and catfish all my unmarried college friends as a sexy mail-order bride. This is the $22 Mini Material Miniature Cinder Blocks building set. It comes with a tiny pallet stacked with 24 cinderblocks (handmade with real cement, and allegedly strong enough to withstand the weight of a human), as well as a jar of real mortar for sticking them together (50 additional blocks available for $30). Think of all the possibilities! "A wall." Think of all the other possibilities! "A pen and pencil holder." There you go! Plus the little wooden pallet doubles as a drink coaster for that rum and Coke you're trying to pretend is just a Coke. "How did you know?" I try everybody's drinks when they're away from their desks. Just FYI I think Greg might have a UTI because he's been drinking cranberry juice all week but you didn't hear it from me.

Keep going for a couple more shots and a video of all the fun to be had. Tell your boss it's a solo group learning exercise!

mini-cinder-blocks-2.jpg

mini-cinder-blocks-3.jpg

Thanks to Linc, who agrees if you're going to build things at your desk at work, you might as well go for the gold and bring in a LEGO set.

Puma Releasing Two Different $130 Sonic The Hedgehog Inspired Sneakers

Previous Story

The Beerbell, A Floating Beer Koozie That Looks Like A Dumbell

Next Story
  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    That's why I'd get an office job, so I can pretend to be a damned bricklayer.

  • Andyman7714

    All in all...

  • Mark

    I wonder if you can get a miniature sledgehammer for erasing your work and starting over.

  • James Aames

    That’s weird. When I’m at work they expect me to do my job (which doesn’t involve mini cinder blocks).

  • Octo

    The difference between Blue vs white collar jobs.

  • Jenness

    What buzzkills

  • TheQiwiMan

    I love toys that blur the line between "fun" and "chores".

  • Eric Ord

    Why was that part about Greg italicised?

  • Geekologie

    woops, it was originally something entirely different

  • Eric Ord

    *points two fingers at his eyes, then at GW*

  • Mark

    lol

    btw, you made me laugh...that's a first!

  • Eric Ord

    I like firsts :)

  • Frédéric Purenne

    That looks perfect to fit above the half wall between my annoying coworker's cubicle and mine!

  • Tigerh8r

    My coworker's last name is Duarte ... I'd wind up in HR!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: building things, constructing things, having a great time, heck yeah i'm gonna build myself that garage i've always dreamed of, mini, miniature, pretending to be busy, real products that exist, staying occupied, sure why not, what do you mean it doesn't come with a hard hat?!
Previous Post
Next Post