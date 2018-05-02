A Stormtrooper Conference Table Created With 28,800 Push-Pins

This is a timelapse video of the Stormtrooper themed conference table being created by employees of UK based mail-order office supply company Viking Direct (a subsidiary of Office Depot) over the course of 39 hours. The stormtrooper image was created with 28,800 individual push-pins, including 12,859 black, 9,865 white, 2,680 blue, 1,225 green, 1,156 yellow, 1,015 red and 0 purple, then covered with glass to protect the graphic. So, if you were wondering why push-pins are out of stock on viking-direct.co.uk, you're looking at it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Josh A, who agrees they should have done something with those little black clips that look like purses that I'm always clipping to my nips.