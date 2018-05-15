A Rick And Morty Portal Umbrella With Rick's Middle Finger That Appears When It's Wet

May 15, 2018

rick-and-morty-umbrella.gif

This is the Rick and Morty "The Bird" Color Changing Umbrella available from ThinkGeek ($25). Rick's middle finger appears when the umbrella is wet. When it's dry, it's just a white blob that kinda looks like a penis blasting off for outerspace. I just bought one and I'm going to open it in the shower to see if it works. "Aren't you worried about bad luck?" Please, that's just a silly superstition -- I've been opening umbrellas indoors for years and my life has remained unformly terrible the entire time. *slips and falls, gets penis stuck in drain* Oh not again.

Keep going for one more shot of the umbrella in its sheath, which features the same design.

rick-and-morty-umbrella-2.jpg

Thanks to Terrance, who's only happy when it rains. Me too, and it never rains here.

  • WhiteEagle2

    And it just has a white dick on it all other times.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Only those of us with high enough IQ's will realize what a cool umbrella this is.

  • Jenness
  • TheQiwiMan
  • shashi

    "MY MOM WILL HAVE NO CLUE WHAT THAT'S REFERENCING AND THAT'S OKAY"

    haha, can't believe this is the only article with that tag

  • Geekologie

    just thought of it, i'll try to use it more

  • shashi
