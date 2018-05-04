A LEGO Breakfast Machine That Can Cook And Serves Bacon & Eggs

This is a video demonstration of The Brick Wall's LEGO Breakfast Machine, a LEGO Technix machine (and spatula-wielding car) that can fry, season and serve bacon & eggs. I imagine it's the sort of thing you'd see in the opening scene of a movie about an eccentric inventor whose wife has passed and he's left to raise their young daughter on his own, Beauty And The Beast style. Except instead of a beast it's a handsome prince who TURNS into a monster when he finds true love, and that monster is me. "But I love you, GW." RAWWWR!

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Allie and K Diddie, who make breakfast the old fashioned way: tossing a loose Pop-Tart in a pocket on the way out the door. Man, I tried filling a pocket with chocolate milk once.