A Labor Of Love: Guy Recreates The Island From LOST In Far Cry 5

May 11, 2018

Based on that disclaimer I'm guessing somebody has had to deal with some angry comments.

This is a video tour and brief discussion of the island from LOST that YouTuber Un-Break-Able built in Far Cry 5's map creator, Far Cry Arcade. In his own words while I call my girlfriend and tell her we're binging all of LOST this weekend or dying trying. "It would take 3 days, 16 hours and 44 minutes to watch all 121 episodes with no breaks." We're goners.

Everything from as small as Sun's garden to all 9 Dharma Initiative Stations are included. The map cannot unfortunately be made to scale but was made as large as possible. The map has been uploaded to PS4 as: LOST TV Series.

I miss LOST. I remember the first two seasons being so full of excitement and mystery, and then by halfway through the third season I had absolutely no clue what was going on and my mom made me stop watching it because, "It's over your head," and, "Why don't you focus on creating your own show," referring the puppet shows I used to put on for the family every Friday night. I thought they were good, but everyone else just stayed in the other room watching television.

Thanks to Nos V, who agrees somebody needs to make the island from LOST next. "That's what this is." Oh good, then we're all set.

  • Simon Petrikov

    Nice. This looks awesome. I love that show so much .

  • Adibobea9

    I'm more impressed with his recreation of the island than the actual show…

  • Meh

    Love or stupidity. Anyone who could finish this shitshow doesn't have that much love or talent.

  • Mark

    It looks like Hell.

    Did I say too much?

  • Jason Christopher

    This is incredible. Amazing details.
    I still rewatch this entire series every year or so. Yes, I liked the final season. No, they weren't dead the whole time.

  • Jenness

    I'm always impressed by people who have the time to do these sorts of things.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Where is Eric? Did his First get Lost??

