A Labor Of Love: Guy Recreates The Island From LOST In Far Cry 5

Based on that disclaimer I'm guessing somebody has had to deal with some angry comments.

This is a video tour and brief discussion of the island from LOST that YouTuber Un-Break-Able built in Far Cry 5's map creator, Far Cry Arcade. In his own words while I call my girlfriend and tell her we're binging all of LOST this weekend or dying trying. "It would take 3 days, 16 hours and 44 minutes to watch all 121 episodes with no breaks." We're goners.

Everything from as small as Sun's garden to all 9 Dharma Initiative Stations are included. The map cannot unfortunately be made to scale but was made as large as possible. The map has been uploaded to PS4 as: LOST TV Series.

I miss LOST. I remember the first two seasons being so full of excitement and mystery, and then by halfway through the third season I had absolutely no clue what was going on and my mom made me stop watching it because, "It's over your head," and, "Why don't you focus on creating your own show," referring the puppet shows I used to put on for the family every Friday night. I thought they were good, but everyone else just stayed in the other room watching television.

