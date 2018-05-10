A Compilation Of Astronauts Falling On The Moon

May 10, 2018

falling-on-the-moon.jpg

This is a compilation video of astronauts tripping and falling on the lunar surface (or in a giant water tank on a Hollywood backlot if you ask my grandma). Even at only around 17% of that on earth, gravity still wins. Although, to the astronauts' credit, I had a hard time standing the first time I visited the moon too. "You had like ten cocktails on the rocket ride there." They were complimentary! You know I can't say no to that. Or you.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to K Diddie, who wants to get his hands on some genuine moon rocks. Be careful -- you know what happened to Cave Johnson.

Video Of A Crow Stealing A Credit Card, Trying To Buy A Train Ticket

Previous Story

Vader, Stormtrooper And Boba Fett Helmets Reimagined As Monster's Heads

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: falling, falling down, falling is easy, having a great time and terrible time simultaneously, outerspace, satellite, space, that's it you fall one more time and we're leaving you, the moon, to infinity and beyond!, video, you need more sea legs
Previous Post
Next Post