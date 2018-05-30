A Bunch Of Crazy People Throwing Themselves Down A Hill After A Cheese Wheel

May 30, 2018

This is an injury highlight reel from this year's Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling contest near Gloucester in England. The object of the race is to chase a cheese wheel (now a foam replica on account of a nine pound cheese wheel rolling at 70MPH can do some serious damage) down the steep slope of Cooper's Hill. The first one to cross the finish line wins a real 9-pound wheel of double Gloucester. Injuries this year included thousands of bruises, a dislocated shoulder, a torn calf muscle, and countless parents disappointed in their children's decisions.

Keep going for the video, it's a fun one.

Thanks to Shay, who knows what I like, and I liked this.

