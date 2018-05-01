80-Feet: Brazilian Surfer Sets New World Record For Largest Wave Ridden

These are a couple videos of 38-year old Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa setting a new Guinness World Record for largest wave surfed (unlimited -- meaning surfers can be towed into waves too large to paddle into) by riding a now-verified 80-foot wave in Nazaré, Portugal (the previous record of 78-feet was set by American surfer Garrett McNamara in 2011 at the same location). It's kind of amazing his board can even stay afloat with balls that heavy. Still, an 80-foot wave is just about 78-feet too large for my taste. "You prefer two-footers." Just like my penis, if it wasn't actually two and a half.

Keep going for the videos. Also, I like how that bird followed him the whole time waiting to pick at what's left of him after he's crushed by an 80-foot wave.

Thanks to JM, who wants to know how the Humunga Kowabunga from Down Unda from Back To The Beach compares.