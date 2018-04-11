Zoom And Enhance: NASA Releases A Beautiful 4K Tour Of The Moon

This is a video released from NASA that takes us on a 4K tour of the moon, thanks to all the data collected by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft. When I get home I'm going to watch it on my 4K television for MAXIMUM RESOLUTION. Oooor just jump straight into playing Far Cry 5, it's really hard to say. If I were a betting man though, I'd put my money on shooting cultists. Maybe I'll watch the moon before bed. Or maybe I won't -- my life is an exciting mystery! "You barely leave the house." I haven't wandered outside a six block radius in months.

Keep going for the video while I consider having cereal for dinner. I'm wild.

Thanks to Pavel, who agrees it's high time NASA stops dicking around and opens a bar on the moon already.