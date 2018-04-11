You Did It Wrong: Silo Demolition Goes Awry

Note: Skip to 2:10 for the actual demolition. Everything prior is just a loud horn. Who edits these videos?

This is a video of a silo demolition in Vordingborg, Denmark that partially destroys the public library when the silo decides to fall left instead of right. No word how many people trying to coyly look at p0rn on the library's public computers were injured, but I assume they had the building evacuated because that's what you do when you hire the lowest bidding demolition company. In related news, that wasn't even the silo that was supposed to be demolished.

Keep going for the video, but again, skip to 2:10.

Thanks to SE, who agrees they couldn't have done any more the opposite of what they were hoping.