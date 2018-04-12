You Did It Wrong: Massive Cruise Ship Destroys Dock

This is a video from the Honduran island of Raotan of the MSC Armonia cruise ship coming into port way too fast and destroying the dock. Where did this captain go to boating school -- clown college? This the first time you parked a boat? Thankfully, nobody was injured and the boat only required minor repairs. The dock? There is no dock anymore. I hope none of those cruise ship passengers had 'Visit Raotan' on their bucket lists.

Keep going for the video while I apply to be a boat captain.

