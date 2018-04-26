Yikes: A Log's Eye View Of A Trip Through A Saw Mill

Because who hasn't ever wondered what it's like to be a dead tree, this is a log's eye view of a trip through New Zealand's Red Stag Timber saw mill. It kind of looks like a terrifying amusement park ride, or what a human-processing plant will look like in the future after the robots take over. Isn't that a pleasant thought! That's why I already have my cyanide capsules ready. "Those are Tic-Tacs." I know, I've been practicing by eating a whole box of orange ones at once.

Keep going for the video.

