Yikes: A Log's Eye View Of A Trip Through A Saw Mill
Because who hasn't ever wondered what it's like to be a dead tree, this is a log's eye view of a trip through New Zealand's Red Stag Timber saw mill. It kind of looks like a terrifying amusement park ride, or what a human-processing plant will look like in the future after the robots take over. Isn't that a pleasant thought! That's why I already have my cyanide capsules ready. "Those are Tic-Tacs." I know, I've been practicing by eating a whole box of orange ones at once.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Marc, who agrees they should have sent a department store mannequin through there instead.
-
Nicholas Conrad
-
Bling Nye
-
WhiteEagle2
-
Andyman7714
-
Closet Nerd
-
Munihausen
-
Jenness
Read More: amusement parks, cutting things, get me out of here, i want off!, i'm pretty sure i have nightmares about this, no thank you, roller coasters, saws, so that's what that looks like, terrifying, video, visions of the future, when i pretend i'm a tree i usually pretend i'm like in a pretty little meadow with a pond and stuff -- not that, wood, wood is good, yikes, you must be *this tall* to ride