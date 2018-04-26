Yikes: A Log's Eye View Of A Trip Through A Saw Mill

April 26, 2018

Because who hasn't ever wondered what it's like to be a dead tree, this is a log's eye view of a trip through New Zealand's Red Stag Timber saw mill. It kind of looks like a terrifying amusement park ride, or what a human-processing plant will look like in the future after the robots take over. Isn't that a pleasant thought! That's why I already have my cyanide capsules ready. "Those are Tic-Tacs." I know, I've been practicing by eating a whole box of orange ones at once.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Marc, who agrees they should have sent a department store mannequin through there instead.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    GW, I think they switched the tape on you. This is definitely footage from Optimus Prime's colonoscopy.

  • Bling Nye

    I couldn't finish watching it, I got board.

  • WhiteEagle2

    Im getting Ferngully flashbacks.

  • Andyman7714

    The whole time the log was going, "I saw that. I saw that. I saw that."

  • Closet Nerd

    SAW 9.... now we're just getting lazy

  • Munihausen

    Closes legs slowly...

  • Jenness

    Same here...just....ouch

