WTF!: Video Of A Man Holding Onto The Hood Of His Stolen Car While Thief Drives Away

April 11, 2018

guy-on-car-hood.jpg

Heck yeah buddy, hang ten!

Seen here looking like a scene out of a movie I would watch, this is a short video of a man holding onto the hood of his stolen car while the woman who stole it drives it down the street at a fair speed. I like how calmly he tells the guy filming to call the cops. I feel like this might not be the first time he's done this. Where'd this happen anyway? "St. Augustine, Florida." Of course. This DEFINITELY isn't the first time he's done this.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Mark B, who agrees this man deserves a beer.

  • Talon184

    Of all the cars that a person might choose from when stealing a vehicle...

    ...a bike would have been worth more.

  • Jenness

    I'm not an expert but willing to bet there was a fair amount of drugs and/or alcohol involved.

  • Eric Ord

    Guy on hood is GW

    Guy driving is me

    Car is comments section

    Steering wheel is first and old memes

    Cold hard ground is delightful laughter and mirth

  • The_Wretched

    First!

  • Megatron Jenkins

    First!

  • Nicholas Conrad

    First!

  • The_Wretched

    Oh yeah you are!

  • Eric Ord

    lol The_Wretched will only downvote this if I totes rule the Geekologie discussion boards ;)

  • The_Wretched

    And a downvote for eric

  • Meh

    Granted; that is a nice car.

  • Bling Nye

    Let's see...

    Vertical video
    Video while driving
    Likely it's the guy's girlfriend driving and she's pissed at him, AGAIN
    Dude flashes a "hang loose" sign but it's interpreted as a phone

    I can only hope they collided and all went up in a fireball.

  • TheQiwiMan

    "Look at this fukin idiot!"- guy filming video vertically.

  • Douchy McDouche

    While driving.

  • Doog

    It's hard to take the guy riding on the hood of a beater seriously when he says, "Call the cops".

    I mean honestly, few people have as little credibility as that guy in that moment.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    don't worry, once they add in all the effects in post, Fast and Furious 9 will look just as good as the others

