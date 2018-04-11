WTF!: Video Of A Man Holding Onto The Hood Of His Stolen Car While Thief Drives Away

Heck yeah buddy, hang ten!

Seen here looking like a scene out of a movie I would watch, this is a short video of a man holding onto the hood of his stolen car while the woman who stole it drives it down the street at a fair speed. I like how calmly he tells the guy filming to call the cops. I feel like this might not be the first time he's done this. Where'd this happen anyway? "St. Augustine, Florida." Of course. This DEFINITELY isn't the first time he's done this.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Mark B, who agrees this man deserves a beer.