Worth It: A Rube Goldberg Machine That Takes Five Minutes To Dispense A Piece Of Tape

This is the five minute long tape-dispensing Rube Goldberg machine built by Youtuber DaksDominos. He says it took two months to build and 187 failed attempts before finally capturing this video of its success on the 188th try. That...is some serious dedication. Also: patience. If I built something like this and it didn't work perfectly the very first time you better believe within a matter of minutes I'd be standing out on the sidewalk fuming mad and watching my apartment building engulfed in flames.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jamie, who agrees making things way more complicated than they need to be is all part of the human condition.