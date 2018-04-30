Woman Demonstrates 'Hologram Generator' At Tech Convention

April 30, 2018

This is a video of a woman demonstrating a spinning 'hologram generator' at a recent tech convention. Obviously, it doesn't actually project holograms, just 3-D looking graphics on two quickly spinning blades (previously: a similar device that people in the comments really wanted to make clear is not actually projecting holograms). Still, cool to watch. Although I wish whoever filmed it would have had the foresight to bring an actual high-res camera or phone to capture the action instead of the loaded baked potato they used instead.

Keep going for two versions of the video in case you think one might have higher resolution and like being disappointed while I watch Back To The Future II.

Thanks to zootghost, who agrees the future is always just a split-second away.

  • Doog

    Attach them to buildings and boom we've got Blade Runner 2049

  • SnowsongWolf

    You can buy these devices on AliExpress. They're just arrays of high speed LEDs on fan blades. Not an actual 3d picture, just a persistence of vision display.

  • asdfadfs

    these aren't new, my local chuckie cheese knockoff had something just like this over a decade ago. it made a spinning soda cup and a basket of fries iirc

  • PUNX

    this thing should be in some kind of case because someone will try to touch it

  • Andyman7714

    That woman looks so scared to hold it. Well, I guess it is a spinning blade and all.

  • BiggestPenisInTheWorld

    Just wait until the first guy using this for VR porn tries to stick his willy in it

  • Jenness

    That is exactly what I thought "I want to see the porn version of this" because that is the REAL fewchah

  • TheQiwiMan

    "Hologram" apparently just means "needlessly complicated monitor" I guess.

    I thought DA FEWCHA would be a lil cooler than this, tbh.

  • Eric Ord

    You're so negative

  • TheQiwiMan

    I love you

  • Eric Ord

    <3

  • Meh

    Now this is what gets my hype all up and about.

  • Geekologie

    noted

Previous Post
Next Post